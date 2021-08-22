 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth and royals getting ‘lawyered up’ to fight Harry, Meghan’s claims

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is gearing up to hit back and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry through legal routes.

According to a report by The Sun, the monarch, 95, has had enough of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attacks and is now getting “lawyered up.”

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” a source told the portal, adding that palace aides are consulting libel experts.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated,” the insider shared.

According to reports, Her Majesty’s team might be contemplating sending a legal warning to Penguin Random House, which will publish Prince Harry’s memoir next year. 

