 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Army captain embraces martyrdom in Balochistan IED blast

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Captain Kashif. Photo: Twitter
Captain Kashif. Photo: Twitter

  • Captain Kashif embraces martyrdom during IED attack. 
  • Two soldiers injured. 
  • Security forces kill 1 militant in N Waziristan IBO. 

A Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom while two other soldiers were injured during an IED attack on Sunday. 

A security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, said the ISPR. 

"Resultantly Capt Kashif embraced shahadat while two soldiers got injured. The injured soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility at Khuzdar," read the statement. 

Security forces conduct IBO in N Waziristan

Security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan Sunday, said the ISPR. 

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. The ISPR said security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain militant. 

A thorough search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
Two women killed in Karachi as gender-based-violence cases see alarming rise

Two women killed in Karachi as gender-based-violence cases see alarming rise
Sindh extends schools closure till further notice

Sindh extends schools closure till further notice
Muslim ummah should show traditional solidarity with Afghans, FM Qureshi tells OIC secretary general

Muslim ummah should show traditional solidarity with Afghans, FM Qureshi tells OIC secretary general
Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi

Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Demonstration held at Greater Iqbal Park to protest violence against women

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Demonstration held at Greater Iqbal Park to protest violence against women
Dr Aafia Siddiqui received 'minor injuries' in assault at Texas prison: FO

Dr Aafia Siddiqui received 'minor injuries' in assault at Texas prison: FO
PDM announces whitepaper on govt's 3-year performance 'exposing corruption, rigging'

PDM announces whitepaper on govt's 3-year performance 'exposing corruption, rigging'
Video of another woman being assaulted emerges, this time in Mirpur

Video of another woman being assaulted emerges, this time in Mirpur
Documentary filmmaker Sabin Agha shares own account of harassment at Mazar-e-Quaid

Documentary filmmaker Sabin Agha shares own account of harassment at Mazar-e-Quaid
Police yet to catch culprit who forcibly kissed girl on rickshaw in Lahore

Police yet to catch culprit who forcibly kissed girl on rickshaw in Lahore
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 66 people arrested through geo-fencing, face matching

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 66 people arrested through geo-fencing, face matching

Latest

view all