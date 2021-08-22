 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

'Celebrities who don't get recognition from work, post pictures on social media to get attention': Aagha Ali

Actor Aagha Ali wants to keep his married life away from the public eye.

Speaking with Urdu News in a recent interview, the Band Khirkiyan star revealed that he does not like taking pictures with wife and actor Hina Altaf and post it on social media.

"We call personal life personal and professional life professional for a reason," he began. "I don’t like taking pictures with my wife in any corner of my house and then sharing it on social media because I believe that the life inside my house is my life and it should be limited to my wife only," Aagha told the host.

But Aagha does not shy away from posting photos on special occasions.

"It isn’t like we don’t share any pictures on social media we share pictures from Eid on social media because we are public figures,"

The actor also took a jibe at celebrity couples who post PDA-filled photos on their Instagram, saying that it is their only outlet to get public recognition.

"While those celebrities who shared their pictures every time on social media probably bring them happiness. Actually, when people don’t get public attention from their work they do such things to get public attention," the actor raise eyebrows with his toll at celebrity couples in showbiz.



