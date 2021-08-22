Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared her stunning childhood pictures with brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.



The Piya O Re Piya singer took to Instagram to share sweet photos with the brother and penned down a heartfelt note.

Shreya said, “Happy Rakhi to my little older brother. My sunshine my heart.”

She further said, “May God always protect you and keep you healthy and happy @soumghoshal Didi loves you ##happyrakshabandhan.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Shreya is an avid social media user and often posts lovely family photos and updates fans about her daily life.

In May this year, Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby boy and announced the good news on Instagram.

She wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon.”