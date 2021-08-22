Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi 'excited' to become big sister

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is over the moon about being a big sister.

Earlier, sources confirmed to E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is indeed pregnant with her and Travis’ second child.

While neither of them confirmed the news, there are plenty of hints to indicate that the news is indeed true.

Reacting to the news a source told the outlet that Stormi is very excited to have a little sibling.

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told the outlet.

"She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."

The source continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Meanwhile the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is surrounded by her family as she is experiencing motherhood once more.

"Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."