 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan received a shut up call from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the former teased him hilariously while recording a video.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The Simmba actor posted the video to wish Ibrahim ‘Happy Rakhi.’

She shared the video and said, “Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. Time to meet the annoying daughter. My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter.”

“But I promise to love you and give you water,” she added.

In the video, Sara can be seen teasing Ibrahim hilariously.

Ibrahim can also be heard giving a shut up call to Sara and asking her to stop recording the video.

He also urges Sara not to post the same video on social media.

The endearing video has won the hearts of the fans.

Commenting on the post, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons.

More From Showbiz:

Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?
Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi

Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi
Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother

Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother
'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali

'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali
Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for director Asim Raza

Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for director Asim Raza
Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy

Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha

Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha
Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'

Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'
Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'

Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'
Ali Gul Pir condemns Minar-e-Pakistan incident 'whatever justifications you give'

Ali Gul Pir condemns Minar-e-Pakistan incident 'whatever justifications you give'
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode

Latest

view all