Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan received a shut up call from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the former teased him hilariously while recording a video.



Sara took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The Simmba actor posted the video to wish Ibrahim ‘Happy Rakhi.’

She shared the video and said, “Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. Time to meet the annoying daughter. My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter.”

“But I promise to love you and give you water,” she added.



In the video, Sara can be seen teasing Ibrahim hilariously.

Ibrahim can also be heard giving a shut up call to Sara and asking her to stop recording the video.

He also urges Sara not to post the same video on social media.

The endearing video has won the hearts of the fans.

Commenting on the post, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons.