PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies of COVID-19

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Flight Lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand has died of COVID-19 on Sunday, confirms the Pakistan Medical Association.

Dr Farzand was hospitalised at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Malir Cantt due to the virus, said that PMA. She breathed her last on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association data, 220 doctors have so far died of coronavirus in the country.



On May 12, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had urged the government to provide the Shuhuda compensation package announced earlier to the families of healthcare workers, as the death toll of doctors who succumbed to the virus exceeded 200.

In a press release, the PMA had said as many as 202 doctors and 30 paramedics had passed away from the virus. Out of these, 74 doctors hailed from Punjab while 64 belonged to Sindh.



Among the doctors who had passed away due to the coronavirus, 53 belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while six hailed from Balochistan, three from Azad Kashmir and one doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Providing a further breakdown of the deceased healthcare workers' professions, the PMA had said among the frontline healthcare givers who had fallen to the infection, 24 were medical officers, 19 were general physicians and 13 were paediatricians.