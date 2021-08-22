Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating

Amber Rose is venting on about her feelings after she found out that her boyfriend of almost three years Alexander "AE" Edwards was cheating on her.

Taking to Instagram, the model, who earlier accused of her man to cheating on her with at least 12 other women, which he later admits, called him a "narcissist" and shared how she was in a dilemma over choosing to leave him.

“When you are in love with a narcissist, your brain tells you to run when your heart says stay," she began a lengthy Instagram message.

“Unanswered questions. Gaslighting. Stonewalling, Deflecting, Projecting,” she continued.

“I wish it was easy for me to ‘fix him,’ but that’s not for me to do. The pain cuts so deep, especially when there are children involved.”

"I will always love him so much, but I know I can’t heal him. Only he can do that. I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would’ve stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for. Tough choice because it hurt so bad, but I choose me.

"I didn’t want to have to do this at all, I just wanted my family MY HUSBAND. There’s only so many times I can ask a man to just be transparent, honest and love me wholeheartedly. I don’t know if I’ll get the happy ending I wanted but maybe I’ll get the happy ending I deserve."