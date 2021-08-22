 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incessantly criticised by the British media ever since they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and settle in the United States.

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not targeted by royal fans and tabloids.

The couple, however, continues to win hearts with their charity work which they have carried out after their departure from the UK.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has been praised for its efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families.

In a statement issued on Saturday, an NGO called "Women For Afghan Women" said, "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff. If you’d like to help Afghans seeking refuge."

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene

Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene
Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating

Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey looks dashing in new photos

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey looks dashing in new photos
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Britney Spears reunited with sick dogs which dog sitter took to care for

Britney Spears reunited with sick dogs which dog sitter took to care for
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi 'excited' to become big sister

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi 'excited' to become big sister
Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday

Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship healing but resolution out of sight

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship healing but resolution out of sight

Kate Hudson says her ‘personal traumas’ helped prepare her for the future

Kate Hudson says her ‘personal traumas’ helped prepare her for the future
Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Dan and Eugene Levy call off ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tour amidst rising COVID cases

Dan and Eugene Levy call off ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tour amidst rising COVID cases

Latest

view all