Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incessantly criticised by the British media ever since they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and settle in the United States.

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not targeted by royal fans and tabloids.

The couple, however, continues to win hearts with their charity work which they have carried out after their departure from the UK.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has been praised for its efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families.

In a statement issued on Saturday, an NGO called "Women For Afghan Women" said, "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff. If you’d like to help Afghans seeking refuge."

