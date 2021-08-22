 
Prince Harry blasted for ‘crossing the line’ with Queen Elizabeth

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Prince Harry has officially been put on blast for ‘crossing the line’ with Queen Elizabeth.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Charlie Rae and during his interview with The Sun, he was quoted saying, “I thought it was very cheap to put that statement out. It would have carried a lot more weight if it was just Harry. It has nothing to do with Meghan!”

“Harry has a good insight because he has done two tours of Afghanistan which he served with distinction. But I don't know about using 200 words to say I'm speechless about what is going on.”

“I don't think the people of Afghanistan or anywhere else will take comfort that Harry is worried about them. The royals themselves don't actually get involved in political matters like this. They tend to stay quiet. It is very rare for a member of the Royal Family to say something anywhere near political.”

“If anyone should have made a comment, an expression about what is going on in Afghanistan, that should be down to the Queen.”

"The Queen has expressed views on international matters throughout her reign. It is not down to Harry to do that."

