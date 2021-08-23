Joint strategy being formulated for Chinese nationals’ security: Pakistan

Pakistan assures Chinese government of foolproof security following Gwadar, Dasu attacks.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed hosts Chinese envoy at lunch.

Nong Rong says Chinese government thankful to interior ministry for the provision of facilities to its nationals.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Sunday said that a joint strategy is being prepared for the security of Chinese citizens and Chinese companies operating in Pakistan



Sheikh Rasheed was speaking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who visited him at his residence to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

The assurance by the Pakistani government came after the Chinese Embassy’s statement asked Islamabad to conduct a thorough investigation into the Gwadar suicide attack and severely punish the perpetrators and take practical steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

“At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again,” it had stated.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy and the interior minister also discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China and the overall regional situation.

The interior minister said that the region has got great importance due to the changing situation in Afghanistan. He added long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for the region and for the world.



He said Pakistan will continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan and for a stable government in the country. He added that the government of Pakistan was providing full assistance to those leaving Afghanistan.

The minister told the Chinese envoy that the government will take further measures to ensure foolproof security to Chinese citizens and companies functioning in Pakistan.

“No one can become a hurdle in the relations and joint ventures between Pakistan and China,” he added.

The Chinese envoy said that a number of Chinese companies were working in Pakistan on several projects. He said Beijing was thankful to the interior ministry for the provision of facilities to its nationals working in the country.

China asks for improved security measures

Earlier on Saturday, Beijing had asked Islamabad to ensure foolproof security to Chinese nationals in the country after multiple attacks targeting the Chinese took place.

The statement was issued after a convoy carrying Chinese nationals was targeted in Gwadar, killing three children and injuring several others including a Chinese national.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, a convoy comprising four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals "with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent" was targeted on East Bay Expressway.

The attack took place along the coastal road near a fishermen's colony, the statement had added.

Noting the quick response of Pakistani authorities, the Chinese mission had said that after the incident, the Pakistani side sent the wounded to the hospital in Gwadar for treatment immediately.

“The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan,” it had said.

Following the attack on the convoy, the embassy had said, it launched an emergency plan immediately.

The embassy had also demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation and severely punish the perpetrators.