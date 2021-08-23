 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Web Desk

Rihanna sets pulses racing in skimpy red outfit

Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Rihanna sets pulses racing in skimpy red outfit

Rihanna sizzled in red-hot outfit to soar the temperature in sweltering summer weather, giving fans major style envy.

The singer soars temperature as she rocks red-hot tinny outfit while cooling down in pool.

The 33-year-old pop superstar and newly minted billionaire wore striking red catsuit while showcasing her curves in the cool blue water.

Rihanna's brand captioned one of her posts, referencing Mariah Carey's infamous years-old dismissal of Jennifer Lopez.

Another photo posted to the brand's Insta Stories showed Rihanna relaxing on her side in the shallow water.

Rihanna sets pulses racing in skimpy red outfit

Rihanna's look featured the same hexagonal pattern with the 'Savage' name printed on it. The singer looked amazing in a slim set of rectangular reflective sunglasses. 

