Harry and Meghan's relationship with Queen the same despite royal feud

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are loved by their grandmother the same as before

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's are as close to Queen Elizabeth as they were before, despite levelling serious allegations against the royal family in interviews.



In a new interview with Good Morning America, royal biographer and correspondent Omid Scobie said, "When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever—they have nothing but love for her."



He added that if anyone has any doubts about the couple's bond with the monarch, they should think of their daughter Lilibet Diana a living proof that everything is great.

"Of course we saw them name their daughter after the Queen's very nickname, so that really gives us an insight into that close relationship and you know it's great to be able to put that right today," he explained.