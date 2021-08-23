 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez distraught with Alex Rodriguez, wants him to move on

Monday Aug 23, 2021

The mother of two wants Rodriguez to know things between them are over

Jennifer Lopez is becoming increasingly distraught with Alex Rodriguez and wants him to forget her. 

The mother of two, who reunited with Ben Affleck after 17 years, wants Rodriguez to know things between them are over.

JLo has has made it clear to the former MLB player that Affleck “is her everything now," revealed an insider.

“A-Rod can’t take a hint. She gets that she and Alex were together for five years, that they planned to marry and everyone was rooting for them, but it ended. It’s over. It’s done," the source continued.

“[J. Lo] wants him to move on,” they added. “She wishes him well.”

Meanwhile, JLo has been basking in the glory of her romance with Affleck and the couple has made numerous PDA-filled outings.

They don’t want to “[waste] any time,” another source revealed. The Oscar winner and the Grammy winner have been spotted house-hunting together and spending time with each other’s children.

