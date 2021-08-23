Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday

Monday operation to rescue the stranded ship was fruitful as the ship has been diverted towards the sea and its engine has also started.

KARACHI: The stranded cargo ship — Hang Tong 77 has been diverted towards the sea and the ship is expected to be fully rescued by Tuesday afternoon, Geo News reported Monday.



Per the report, the Gadani's shipbreaking company's Monday operation to rescue the stranded ship was fruitful as the ship has been diverted towards the sea and its engine has also started.

Sources at the Gadani's shipbreaking company, which is involved in the rescue operation of the ship, reported that a floating 'barge' was being used to evacuate the ship.

A heavy crane attached to the barge was being utilised to free the stranded ship.

During the operation today, the ship was moved 200 meters towards the sea from its old place, however, the operation had to be halted due to tidal waves.

When did the Ship get stuck?

The Hang Tong 77, manufactured in 2011, sank in the sand near Seaview Karachi due to a broken hanger on July 21. Registered in Panama, the ship weighs 2,250 tons and is loaded with containers.

According to a Karachi Port Trust (KPT) spokesman, the ship came ashore due to high waves and a weak engine.

The captain of the ship informed that one of the ship's anchors broke on July 20. He requested an immediate berth of the ship as it was difficult to handle the ship with only one anchor, but the berth was not provided to him.

The second anchor of the ship broke at 1:15 pm on the night between July 20 and 21, the captain had stated.



The captain then made an emergency call at 1:20 pm to Port Qasim and Manohra, however, the KPT-Control did not provide help, KPT officers informed the media.