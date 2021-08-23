Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan visited son Abhishek Bachchan at a local hospital in Mumbai after the latter was admitted due to injury during the shooting.



According to the media reports, the Dhoom actor was admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries recently.

Abhishek was injured during the shooting of the remake of Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and hurt his right hand.

Amitabh and Shweta Bachchan visited the hospital to check on Abhishek’s health on Sunday evening.

The Bachchan family has yet to confirm Abhishek’s injury.

On Sunday, Abhishek, who is an active social media user, shared an Instagram post to wish the sisters ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

He wrote “Sisters, happy Rakhi. Love you all.”



The actor also tweeted “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.