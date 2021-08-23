Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed

Rasheed says some elements don't want CPEC to move forward but govt is determined to make it successful.

Says one-month visas are being issued to diplomats and others on arrival from Afghanistan.

Says there is no pressure on Pakistan regarding the Afghan refugees at the moment.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the Taliban have assured Pakistan that they will not allow the Afghan soil to be used by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Rasheed said that some elements do not want Pakistan to move forward with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as the situation in Afghanistan has made it more important and conspiracies are being hatched against it.

"Some elements do not want Pakistan to move forward with the CPEC but Imran Khan's government is determined to make it successful," he said.

Rasheed said that one-month visas are being issued to diplomats and others on arrival from Afghanistan while no decision has been taken yet regarding Afghan refugees so far.

"There is no pressure on Pakistan regarding the Afghan refugees at the moment," he said. "The Chaman and Torkham borders are open for trade, while 853 people have entered Pakistan through Torkham."



The interior minister further said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.

"We, together with the international community, want peace in Afghanistan. However, everyone's focus is on the Kabul Airport right now."

Sheikh Rasheed added that the Taliban have assured him that the Afghan soil would not be allowed to be used by the banned TTP.

Speaking about the Opposition, Rasheed said that the parties are useless as they have been doing nothing except holding rallies for the last three years with no outcomes.

"However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman's politics might get a boost because of the situation in Afghanistan," Rasheed said.