 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Oman lifts travel ban for vaccinated Pakistani nationals

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Passengers undergo routine checks to get their boarding passes at the Muscat International Airport. Photo: AFP
Passengers undergo routine checks to get their boarding passes at the Muscat International Airport. Photo: AFP

  • Vaccinated travellers from Pakistan will be able to travel to Oman from September 1. 
  • The country's Civil Aviation Authority released the notification on Twitter. 
  • Earlier, several countries were placed on the red list due to rising COVID-19 cases. 

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman on Monday has decided to lift the ban on entry of citizens from 18 countries, including Pakistan and India. 

Times of Oman informed that Oman's CAA has confirmed that citizens from 18 countries — including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh — who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, can travel to Oman. 

The official Twitter account of the country's CAA also tweeted a notification that ordered the "termination of the list of countries" from where arrivals were prohibited. 

The new guidelines released by Oman's CAA will be in effect from September 1. 

Earlier, Oman had imposed a travel ban on countries and placed them on the red list due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to reopen schools with 100% COVID vaccinated staff from August 30: education minister

Sindh to reopen schools with 100% COVID vaccinated staff from August 30: education minister
Facebook, Zindagi Trust launch campaign to combat online child exploitation in Pakistan

Facebook, Zindagi Trust launch campaign to combat online child exploitation in Pakistan

Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed

Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed
Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday
Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'
Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?

Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?
Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks

Punjab decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers to parks
Single men shouldn't be allowed in public spaces without family: Bakhtawar

Single men shouldn't be allowed in public spaces without family: Bakhtawar
Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM

Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM
‘Bohat Shukria’: German envoy thanks Pakistan for help in evacuating citizens from Kabul

‘Bohat Shukria’: German envoy thanks Pakistan for help in evacuating citizens from Kabul
Afghan Taliban form commission to address Pakistan’s concerns about TTP

Afghan Taliban form commission to address Pakistan’s concerns about TTP
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll hits 25,000 mark

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll hits 25,000 mark

Latest

view all