Oman lifts travel ban for vaccinated Pakistani nationals

Passengers undergo routine checks to get their boarding passes at the Muscat International Airport. Photo: AFP

Vaccinated travellers from Pakistan will be able to travel to Oman from September 1.

The country's Civil Aviation Authority released the notification on Twitter.

Earlier, several countries were placed on the red list due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman on Monday has decided to lift the ban on entry of citizens from 18 countries, including Pakistan and India.

Times of Oman informed that Oman's CAA has confirmed that citizens from 18 countries — including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh — who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, can travel to Oman.

The official Twitter account of the country's CAA also tweeted a notification that ordered the "termination of the list of countries" from where arrivals were prohibited.

The new guidelines released by Oman's CAA will be in effect from September 1.

Earlier, Oman had imposed a travel ban on countries and placed them on the red list due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.