Monday Aug 23 2021
Prince Harry to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationships with royals

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Prince Harry is reportedly considering dropping a nuclear bomb atop the royal family through his upcoming memoir.

This claim has been brought forward by the host of Pod Save the Queen Ann Gripper.

During her interview with Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers she was quoted saying, “I remember one of our listeners saying the Oprah interview blew up the bridges.”

“Given how hard he has been in what he has said since you can't imagine him rowing back very far. You think [the memoir] will be more detailed, or expanding on [the Oprah interview], or justification on why he felt that way.”

She also went on to say, “So having burned bridges with the Oprah interview, this is going to drop a nuclear bomb on the remains. Maybe he doesn’t want to rebuild the relationship with his family.”

“But on Oprah, it sounded like he did want to take some space, take some time, work out where he was and [eventually] rejoin that relationship.”

