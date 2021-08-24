 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decide to turn their friendship into relationship

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decide to turn their friendship into relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who enjoyed another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend, have reportedly decided to turn their friendship into a relationship.

Ben was spotted looking at engagement rings on Monday with his mom Chris and son Samuel just four months after reconciling with singing sensation Jennifer Lopez.

The Justice League actor was caught browsing the diamond rings at Tiffany & Co in Century City with his family in tow.

Lopez was looking smashing in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, pink platform heels, and a Coach purse.

Affleck also looked dashing as he complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.

Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort.”

