Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Alarm bells ring for Pakistan as active coronavirus cases cross 90,000 mark

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

A Pakistan Red Crescent worker checks a man for his temperature using a thermal gun. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan reports 4,075 new cases of the virus in a single day. 
  • Pakistan reports a total of 5,513 critical cases of the infection. 
  • Country has so far administered 46,456,077 doses of the vaccine.

Pakistan's coronavirus crisis may spiral out of control as the country crossed the grim milestone of 90,000 active coronavirus cases Tuesday. 

Data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that Pakistan's active coronavirus cases today reached 91,046 after 4,075 new cases of the virus were detected during the last 24 hours. 

This is the highest number of active cases in the country since April 29 when 91,547 people were recorded as having infected with viral infection.

Pakistan tested 59,943 people for the virus on Monday out of which 4,075 people tested positive for the infection. The coronavirus positivity rate, compared to Monday, has slightly declined from 7% to 6.79%.

Yesterday, Pakistan hit the 25,000 death toll. Ninety-one people passed away due to the infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 25,094. 

The total number of cases have swelled to 1,131,659 while total recoveries have increased to 1,015,519. 

Active cases graph. -Courtesy covid.gov,pk
Another alarming aspect for Pakistan, taking into account the coronavirus pandemic, is the number of critical cases, which have surged to 5,513 with an increase of 123 during the last 24 hours. 

As far as the country's vaccination data is concerned, the NCOC said 585,104 single doses of the vaccine were administered to people in a single day on Monday while 379,809 people were provided their second vaccine jabs Monday. 

In total, Pakistan has so far administered 46,456,077 doses of the vaccine. 

