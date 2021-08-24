Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

Karan Johar is venturing on to new land with his latest move to design jewelry.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared that he is launching his own brand Tyaani Jewellery.

Speaking about his vision for his brand, the 49-year-old shared that working in the film industry gave him that creative vision that led him to design jewelry.

"As a filmmaker, and someone with creative vision, I naturally gravitate towards things that are aesthetically beautiful and seeped in our tradition. Moreover, in my line of work, I also have the advantage of interacting with many different people and I get a strong sense of the pulse of people, whether it is the moviegoing audience, or fashion-forward men and women worldwide," he said.

He further said, “I want to see a young woman sport chaandbalis with a classic black dress or drops with their jeans and T-shirts. Literally from boardroom to brunch to bridal, it has to cover the entire gamut. I wanted to create an online platform dedicated to polki jewellery that could reach people who wanted to shop from the comfort of their homes. Also this would make Indian jewellery available globally ... a young, dynamic brand, at par with global trends and way ahead of the fashion curve. Something that imbibes our classic values with an eclectic twist.”



