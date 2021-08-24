 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

Karan Johar is venturing on to new land with his latest move to design jewelry.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared that he is launching his own brand Tyaani Jewellery.

Speaking about his vision for his brand, the 49-year-old shared that working in the film industry gave him that creative vision that led him to design jewelry. 

"As a filmmaker, and someone with creative vision, I naturally gravitate towards things that are aesthetically beautiful and seeped in our tradition. Moreover, in my line of work, I also have the advantage of interacting with many different people and I get a strong sense of the pulse of people, whether it is the moviegoing audience, or fashion-forward men and women worldwide," he said.

He further said, “I want to see a young woman sport chaandbalis with a classic black dress or drops with their jeans and T-shirts. Literally from boardroom to brunch to bridal, it has to cover the entire gamut. I wanted to create an online platform dedicated to polki jewellery that could reach people who wanted to shop from the comfort of their homes. Also this would make Indian jewellery available globally ... a young, dynamic brand, at par with global trends and way ahead of the fashion curve. Something that imbibes our classic values with an eclectic twist.”

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video

Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation
Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'

Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'
Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception

Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception
Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years

Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years
Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury

Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle

Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle
Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?
Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch

Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch
Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi

Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi
Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother

Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother

Latest

view all