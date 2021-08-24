Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video

Indian actor Katrina Kaif has updated her social media with pictures from Russia and fans are swooning.

The diva, who is currently shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan in the country, was spotted on the streets of Saint Petersburg, strolling all smiles.

Despite the chilly weather in the city, Katrina opted for a purple summer outfit with shorts. The actor also paired her look with white sneakers.

"Out and about in the world," captioned Katrina alongside her clip.

In another thread of photos, the Kay Beauty founder was spotted flashing smiles in a local park.



"A day at the park," captioned Katrina alongside her candid, goofy pictures.







