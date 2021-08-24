 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott smiling from ear-to-ear after Kylie Jenner's pregnancy reveal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Travis Scott smiling from ear-to-ear after Kylie Jenners pregnancy reveal

Travis Scott is feeling very happy these days especially since his girlfriend Kylie Jenner is said to be expecting their second child.

The rapper was recently spotted hanging out with friends and in the photos snapped by paparazzi, the Highest in the Room hit-maker was smiling from ear-to-ear while he was on the phone.

The 30-year-old was looking cool and casual in black pants, a yellow shirt with neon sneakers.

As per an insider, Kylie and Travis were over the moon and "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer” about their pregnancy

"They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the source shared earlier. 

"They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."

Take a look:

Travis Scott smiling from ear-to-ear after Kylie Jenners pregnancy reveal


More From Entertainment:

Author elated as 'Prince Philip's Century' 'makes top slot' on Amazon

Author elated as 'Prince Philip's Century' 'makes top slot' on Amazon

Queen Elizabeth reportedly orders Palace aides to plan legal action against Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth reportedly orders Palace aides to plan legal action against Meghan and Harry
Hollywood's box office comeback disrupted by Delta variant

Hollywood's box office comeback disrupted by Delta variant

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident
Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap

Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap
Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially

Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially
Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout

Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout
Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa

Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa
Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world

Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world
Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon
Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Latest

view all