 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Reuters

Pakistan to host England women's team in October, says PCB

By
Reuters

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Pakistan to host England womens team in October, says PCB

LAHORE: The England women's cricket team is set to tour Pakistan for the first time ever in October to play five limited over internationals, Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

England, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions led by Heather Knight, are scheduled to play two Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals between October 10-22 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The PCB said they were also scheduling a four-team domestic ODI tournament in September to give the players enough match practice before the women's World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this year.

Pakistan to host England womens team in October, says PCB

"We have not only planned quality-based competitive domestic tournaments, but also a major team such as England Women, will also be touring the country for the first ever time," Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson women's selection committee said.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could only organise a T20 event in Rawalpindi last season. But this year we are scheduled to hold both One-Day and T20 events, including the addition of an Under-19 T20 tournament into our domestic calendar."

The PCB added they were in talks with another International Cricket Council (ICC) member for an ODI women's series before the team departs for Zimbabwe. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

More From Sports:

Pak vs WI: Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pak vs WI: Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory
Pakistan's top equestrian determined to bring laurels to country despite injury, deaths of horses

Pakistan's top equestrian determined to bring laurels to country despite injury, deaths of horses
Pak vs WI: PCB, CWI talks in 'final stages' for holding women's ODI series in Pakistan

Pak vs WI: PCB, CWI talks in 'final stages' for holding women's ODI series in Pakistan
Ehsan Mani to likely to continue as PCB chairman, sources close to PM say

Ehsan Mani to likely to continue as PCB chairman, sources close to PM say
PSB, POA remained in tussle over officials' accreditation ahead of Tokyo Olympics

PSB, POA remained in tussle over officials' accreditation ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Pak vs WI: 'Taking a fifer in Test is a proud feeling,' Shaheen Afridi says

Pak vs WI: 'Taking a fifer in Test is a proud feeling,' Shaheen Afridi says
Is Shahid Afridi replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators captain next PSL?

Is Shahid Afridi replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators captain next PSL?
New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for COVID-19
Pak vs WI: Pakistan on top in second Test after Shaheen Afridi’s fiery spell

Pak vs WI: Pakistan on top in second Test after Shaheen Afridi’s fiery spell
Pak vs WI: Shaheen Afridi intent on repeating heroic performance to win second Test

Pak vs WI: Shaheen Afridi intent on repeating heroic performance to win second Test
Asma Jan - a cyclist striving to make her grandfather's dream come true

Asma Jan - a cyclist striving to make her grandfather's dream come true
Pak vs WI: Fiery Shaheen Afridi takes career-best figures to run through West Indies

Pak vs WI: Fiery Shaheen Afridi takes career-best figures to run through West Indies

Latest

view all