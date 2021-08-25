Lahore rickshaw harassment case: Police arrest two more suspects

Man climbs atop a qingqi rickshaw in Lahore to harass a woman. Photo: File

CIA Ghaziabad arrests suspects from Nankana Sahib.

Police say videos obtained from men sent for forensic analysis.

A video showing a man forcibly kissing a woman during Independence Day celebrations had gone viral on the internet.

LAHORE: Police Wednesday arrested two more suspects in the qingqi rickshaw harassment case.

A video showing a man jumping on a qingqi rickshaw at Lahore's Circular Road and forcibly kissing a woman during Independence Day celebrations had gone viral on the internet. The video triggered widespread anger and disgust on social media.



Lahore police said CIA Ghaziabad has arrested two more suspects in the case from Nankana Sahib. Four suspects in total have so far been arrested on charges of harassing the woman.

Videos obtained from both suspects have been sent for a forensic test, said police.

The incident

Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw at Lahore's Circular Road, could be seen in the video clip. The women were seen to be visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling, and leering at them.



As the video shows, one man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed, but no one intervened.

One of the women took her slipper off and threatened to hit a motorcyclist with it. The woman who was harassed, at one point, was extremely upset and tried to leave the rickshaw in despair but was stopped from doing so by her companion.

FIR registered

After the video went viral on social media, a case was registered at the Lari Adda police station on the station house officer's (SHO) complaint, after police were shown a video of the incident.

The FIR estimates 10-12 "morally unrestrained" men on board motorcycles to have harassed two women sitting on board a Qingqi rickshaw, with a child seated in between them.

The case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 509 (ii) (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Greater Iqbal Park harassment case

On the hand, the identity parade of 104 suspects arrested in the Greater Iqbal Park harassment case will take place on August 28.

A Lahore court has ordered the district superintendent to complete arrangements for the identity parade.

Tik Tok star Ayesha Akram will identify the suspects in Camp Jail on August 28.