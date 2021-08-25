Princess Diana would’ve supported Prince Harry’s decision to write memoir

With Prince Harry all ready to point his guns at the British royal family once again, some fans and experts can’t help but wonder whether Princess Diana would have supported her son.



Author of Diana: The Voice of Change, Stewart Pearce spoke about the Princess of Wales and how she would have completely supported her son in the publication of his upcoming memoir.

“Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity. He moves on instinct just as she did,” he told Us Weekly.

“Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews. Sometimes I would say, ‘Are you really going to engage yourself in that?’ … And she’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to!’ and would do it,” he went on to say.

The Duke of Sussex had announced last month that he will be writing a book that sheds light on his life as a royal.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he had said in a statement.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he added.