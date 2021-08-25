 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Web Desk

Princess Diana would’ve supported Prince Harry’s decision to write memoir

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

With Prince Harry all ready to point his guns at the British royal family once again, some fans and experts can’t help but wonder whether Princess Diana would have supported her son.

Author of Diana: The Voice of Change, Stewart Pearce spoke about the Princess of Wales and how she would have completely supported her son in the publication of his upcoming memoir.

“Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity. He moves on instinct just as she did,” he told Us Weekly.

“Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews. Sometimes I would say, ‘Are you really going to engage yourself in that?’ … And she’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to!’ and would do it,” he went on to say.

The Duke of Sussex had announced last month that he will be writing a book that sheds light on his life as a royal.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he had said in a statement.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he added. 

Selena Gomez clears the air about her earlier Disney Channel comments

Kendall Jenner drops jaws in crop top and lime green skirt as she enjoys romantic date

Chrissy Teigen says she still hasn't 'fully processed' death of her baby Jack

The Rolling Stones: Looking back at the band's iconic moments

Meghan Markle mocked by Kate Middleton and William's son George in 'The Prince'

Billie Eilish releases trailer of concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Prince Charles heartbroken by Harry and Meghan

Victoria Beckham takes fans to Spice Girls era with her stunning beachside photo

New Bond footage thrills CinemaCon as theatres eye recovery

Tom Cruise films stunning scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham's New Street Station

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' teaser trailer hits 33 million views on YouTube

Kendall Jenner sets pulses racing with latest photoshoot on a yacht

