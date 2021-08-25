 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sweet photo from first ‘Rakhi’ goes viral

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sweet photo from first ‘Rakhi’ goes viral

A sweet photo of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son Jehangir Ali Khan celebrating his first Raksha Bandhan with cousin Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya has taken the internet by storm.

The stunning photo was shared by Soha on Tuesday, leaving fans gushing over Saif and Kareena’s baby.

In the adorable photo, Jeh can be seen celebrating his first Rakhi with cousin Inaaya as she plants a kiss on him.

Tagging Kareena, the Rang De Basanti actor shared the photo with caption “First rakhi” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, she also posted a stunning photo featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, she herself and Inaaya celebrating the Rakhi.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan recently returned to India from Maldives where they celebrated Saif’s 51st birthday.

