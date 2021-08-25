Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal, who tied the knot to Shahroz Sabzwari last year, showered love on her husband on his 36th birthday.

The Balu Mahi actor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for her ‘awkward’ husband.

Sadaf shared a loved-up video with Shahroz to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing the video, the Alif actor said, “Yes he is clearly not a hugger.”

She further said, “My awkward husband I Love you sooo much!!”

“Happy Birthday @shahrozsabzwari,” Sadaf continued.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan also wished Shahroz on his birthday.

She dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and said, “Happy birthday.”

Sadaf also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations in her Instagram Story.

Shahroz and Sadaf got married on May 31, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.