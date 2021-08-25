Kate and Meghan's Netflix project not happening: 'Their roles do not correspond'

Duchesses can't collaborate because they have roles that are not compatible

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's contrasting personalities will make it difficult for them to collaboration on a Netflix project.



Royal biographer Stewart Pearce believes this is because the two have roles that are not compatible.

He said: “I think it’s stretching the imagination. What’s happening is we are seeing they both have very clearly defined roles, they do not correspond.

“Now what I mean by that I don’t mean as women within the family. I don’t mean as the wives of these two extraordinary princes.

“I’m talking about the statement they are making individually as women, but Kate has her own specific role, which is very different from the way Meghan has her own specific role, that’s what I said with it," Pearce concluded.