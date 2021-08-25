Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets scolded over plate of biryani: 'Permission leni chahiye na'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets scolded over biryani: 'Permission leni chahiye na'

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest re-enactment of iconic scene from Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) has left fans asking for more.

The actor, who recently joined host Kamiya Jani for an interview, played his character, Faizal Khan, from the hit movie for a segment. Host Kamiya on the other hand ran the lines from co-star Huma Qureshi.

In the clip, fans could spot Nawaz grabbing a bite from Kamiya's plate of biryani before she asks him to take 'permission.'

A perplexed Nawazuddin looks at her while Kamiya teaches him etiquettes.

See what happens next:







