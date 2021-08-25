 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise lands ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter in local family’s garden

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Tom Cruise lands ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter in local family’s garden
Tom Cruise lands ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter in local family’s garden

Renowned actor Tom Cruise was recently made to forcibly land his Mission: Impossible helicopter within the garden of his local family’s home.

The star ended up having to land his helicopter in a family’s yard because the nearby Coventry Airport was temporarily closed.

News of the incident has been brought forward by BBC and according to a family member, Alison Webb, “I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden.”

“He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter. It turned out to be an incredible day.”

Before concluding she claimed, “It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened.”

More From Entertainment:

Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy

Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy
Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello
Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'
Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax

Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott thrashed after spoiling daughter with this gift

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott thrashed after spoiling daughter with this gift
Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello’s ‘open’ approach to ‘Cinderella’

Indina Menzel addresses Camilla Cabello’s ‘open’ approach to ‘Cinderella’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘poor’ Oprah Winfrey interview timing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘poor’ Oprah Winfrey interview timing
Fans celebrate Salman Khan's 33 years in Bollywood

Fans celebrate Salman Khan's 33 years in Bollywood
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost overjoyed after welcoming baby boy

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost overjoyed after welcoming baby boy
Prince Harry ‘damaged monarchy’ more than Edward VIII’s abdication

Prince Harry ‘damaged monarchy’ more than Edward VIII’s abdication
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘unquestionably changing’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘unquestionably changing’ Prince Harry

Latest

view all