Showbiz
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Nadia Jamil is enroute Hunza on a motorbike! See Photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Nadia Jamil is enroute Hunza on a motorbike!: 'It has to be'
Nadia Jamil is enroute Hunza on a motorbike!: 'It has to be'

Nadia Jamil is adding her name to the list of celebrities vacationing in Hunza this year.

After her remission from cancer, Nadia Jamil is all set to mark off the Northern Areas of Pakistan from her checklist. 

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Jamil shared a photo of herself riding on a bike.

"Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk," began Jamil. "Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motor bike.

Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I'm about to visit!," she adorably captioned alongside her photo.

Jamil's fans were quick to shower praises on the actor.

"More power to you!" wrote one user in the comments, "Bless you," said another.

Take a look:


