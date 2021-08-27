 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Pakistan cricket squad returns home from West Indies

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after getting a wicket. Photo: AFP
  • Team returns after winning T20I series, levelling two-match test series against West Indies.
  • Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah travel to Antigua to participate in the Caribbean Premier League.
  • Muhammad Abbas and Azhar Ali stay in London to play county cricket.

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Lahore from Jamaica on Friday after concluding a successful tour of the West Indies. 

Along with Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, other team members of the team management also landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

However, Azhar Ali, Yasir Shah, Muhammad Abbas and Naseem Shah did not return home as Yasir and Naseem travelled to Antigua to participate in the Caribbean Premier League, while Abbas and Ali stayed in London to play county cricket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coach Misbah-ul-Haq earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and hence, will complete his 10-day quarantine in Jamaica and then depart for Lahore.

The team returned after winning the T20I series and levelling the two-match test series against the hosts.

Pakistan became the only team that twice won a test match after an extremely poor start by losing three wickets for only two runs or less in the first innings of the match.

The Pakistan cricket team has so far played 20 such series against the West Indies since 2000.

Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to make the most of the Test series, getting his career-best figure of 10 for 94 in the second Test match, trailing Muhammed Asif who got 11 for 71 against Sri Lanka in Kandy in 2006.

