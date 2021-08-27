Halsey calls out magazine that refused to do their 'maternity cover'

Halsey revealed the challenges she faced in the industry while being pregnant

SInger-songwriter Halsey said a publication turned down offer to have their maternity shoot on their cover.

The Closer singer, who recently released their album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, revealed the challenges she faced in the industry while being pregnant with their first child.

In an appearance on Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Halsey shared, "There was publications that were like... You know, we were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do a maternity cover.'"



Halsey recalled, "And I was like, it's not a maternity cover. It's about my album—I just happen to be pregnant. And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, 'So I can't go talk about my album?'"

The artist also shared that they have learned to embrace the passage of time, even though female singers are expected quite the opposite in the industry.

"Don't get too old," the Grammy nominee said of the mindset some stars face. "Don't get pregnant because then you can't go on tour. It's like running-out-of-time kind of mentality where time starts to become your enemy."