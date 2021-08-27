‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic confirms release date of her new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, on Friday announced the release date of her upcoming drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously on Friday, Esra shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar and announced its release date.

She tweeted in Turkish which reads: ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar in September!”

Last week, Esra left her millions of fans gushing with the first trailer of Kanunsuz Topraklar, also featuring co-star Ugur Gunes.

Esra shared the first trailer of the drama on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Turkish actress received love and praises from the fans and fellow showbiz stars with her stellar performance in the upcoming drama.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the serial.