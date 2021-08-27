 
Friday Aug 27 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic confirms release date of her new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, on Friday announced the release date of her upcoming drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously on Friday, Esra shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar and announced its release date.

She tweeted in Turkish which reads: ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar in September!”

Last week, Esra left her millions of fans gushing with the first trailer of Kanunsuz Topraklar, also featuring co-star Ugur Gunes.

Esra shared the first trailer of the drama on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Turkish actress received love and praises from the fans and fellow showbiz stars with her stellar performance in the upcoming drama.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the serial.

