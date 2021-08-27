 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Lahore: Rickshaw driver, others allegedly gangrape woman at gunpoint

Friday Aug 27, 2021

  • Lahore woman says rickshaw driver tricked her with fake promise of job. 
  • Says he took the rickshaw at an isolated ground where the driver, his accomplices gangraped her. 
  • One of the men held my two-year-old daughter at gunpoint, says victim. 

LAHORE: A rickshaw driver and his accomplices gangraped a woman at gunpoint in the city's Garhi Shahu area Friday.

Garhi Shahu police registered a case on the victim's complaint.

The woman said she was deceived by the fake promise of a job by the rickshaw driver, adding that he took her and her two-year-old daughter to the Nach Ghar Ground area where other men were already present.

"One of the men snatched my daughter away, held her at gunpoint and gangraped me," according to the victim.

