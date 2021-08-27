Lahore: Rickshaw driver, others allegedly gangrape woman at gunpoint

File photo

Lahore woman says rickshaw driver tricked her with fake promise of job.

Says he took the rickshaw at an isolated ground where the driver, his accomplices gangraped her.

One of the men held my two-year-old daughter at gunpoint, says victim.

LAHORE: A rickshaw driver and his accomplices gangraped a woman at gunpoint in the city's Garhi Shahu area Friday.

Garhi Shahu police registered a case on the victim's complaint.

The woman said she was deceived by the fake promise of a job by the rickshaw driver, adding that he took her and her two-year-old daughter to the Nach Ghar Ground area where other men were already present.

"One of the men snatched my daughter away, held her at gunpoint and gangraped me," according to the victim.

Lahore man deceives woman with fake promise of job, rapes her at gunpoint: police

With crimes against women on the rise in Pakistan, another man in Lahore had allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint Thursday after deceiving her with the fake promise of a job.

Police registered a case against the suspect, Ahmed, at the Ghalib Market police station.

The victim had arrived at a salon seeking a job where the suspect allegedly invited her to his hotel, deceiving her with the fake promise of a job.

When she arrived at the hotel, police said the suspect had raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident.

Police said they are on the lookout for the suspect, who remains at large. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and ordered stern action against the suspect.

The chief minister had ordered police to arrest the suspect immediately and provide justice to the victim.