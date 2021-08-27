Pakistan issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming from Afghanistan: Sheikh Rasheed

The "entire world" is lauding Pakistan’s "historic" role on the matter of Afghanistan, says Rasheed.

Interior minister condemns Kabul blast, says American president Joe Biden had warned about such a thing happening.

Rasheed says India’s entire focus is on peddling an anti-Pakistan propaganda.

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that the Chaman and Torkham borders are open and Pakistan is issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

He said that the particulars of people coming to Pakistan through these borders are being recorded, adding that Pakistan is ready to issue visas to Afghans if their details and documentations are in order.

“We are willing to issue visas to the diplomats of all countries including the United States and the United Kingdom,” Rasheed added.

The interior minister said that 1,500 people were evacuated from Kabul and 1,480 people reached here via Torkham.

“The entire world is lauding Pakistan’s historic role in this crisis," Rasheed said.

The interior minister condemned the Kabul airport blast and said that US President Joe Biden had warned of something like this happening.



Speaking of the Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement, he criticised how the focus of international politics is on Peshawar, but the movement is headed to Karachi.

PDM is scheduled to hold a rally in Karachi on Sunday.

Rasheed also spoke of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, and has been declared an absconder by the courts in Pakistan. "He can get a passport within 24 hours if he is willing to return to Pakistan," he said.

According to the interior minister, PDM only represents only two parties in actuality, in a reference to the PML-N and PPP and "it becomes quiet when Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif start speaking".

The minister went on to say that the Opposition should stand by the federal government on national issues.

He suggested Maulana Fazlur Rehman play a more active role in the country’s religious affairs, rather than getting into politics.

Rasheed asserted that PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year term.

Lauding the government's performance over the last three years, he said that the burden of cases on the courts reduced the most during PM Imran Khan's government.



“Forming a political party is not an easy task but Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to form a party,” said Rasheed.

He said all the accountability cases will be concluded within the remaining two years of PM Imran Khan’s term, and "many people will end up in jail" in this time.

Speaking about India’s role in the Afghan situation, the minister said that India’s entire focus is on creating anti-Pakistan propaganda. He likened India to a humiliated person that attempts to redirect their anger by targeting others.



Rasheed further said that the National Database and Registration Authority is preparing a list of overseas Pakistanis.



