'No favourites,' Army chief tells US envoy in detailed discussion on Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets S Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, on August 27, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan as he held detailed discussions with a US envoy over the war-torn country's situation.

The army chief's met US chargé d'affaires to Pakistan Angela Ageler at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, a day after a bomb blast rocked Kabul airport leaving dozens dead, including US troops.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the recent situation in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

"Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve peaceful, sovereign, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan," the army chief told the US ambassador.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives, he also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked the army chief for the special assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul, the military's media wing added.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar addressed an important press briefing on the Afghanistan issue earlier in the day, saying that "something can happen" at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border but "we are ready" for all sorts of situations.



Speaking about the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border from a military perspective, he said that the situation on the ground in Afghanistan changed rapidly — against all expectations, in reference to the swift takeover of the country by Taliban forces, which culminated in the group entering Kabul on August 15.



Meanwhile, US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee new Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after the Daesh attack just outside Kabul airport.

Daesh, an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers had targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army".

The Pentagon said on Friday that the attack was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two as earlier thought.

Biden was already facing strong criticism at home and abroad for the chaos surrounding the troop withdrawal that led to the Taliban's lightning advance to Kabul.

'Hunt you down'

Biden said on Thursday evening he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike Daesh, which had claimed responsibility. The group has killed dozens of people in attacks in Afghanistan in the past 12 months.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down," Biden said in televised comments from the White House.

Biden has defended the troop withdrawal, saying the United States long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001. The U.S.-led invasion toppled the then-ruling Taliban, punishing them for harbouring al Qaeda militants.

— Additional input from Reuters