 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports over 100 daily deaths for second time in August

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports over 100 daily deaths for second time in August

  • At least 4,191 people test COVID positive, NCOC’s data reveals.
  • Active number of cases surge to 93,107. 
  • Positivity rate stands at 6.83%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 120 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, reporting over 100 deaths in a day after a gap of almost 15 days. The country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 12, 2021.

Related items

According to official data provided the by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nearly 4,200 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

As many as 4,191 people tested positive for the virus after 61,306 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC’s data. This bring the positivity rate to 6.83%.

The total number of active cases in the country have surged to 93,107 on August 28.


A total 1,029,930 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 120 fatalities, have risen to 25,535.

Pakistan’s total confirmed case count now stands at 1,148,572. Earlier on August 27, the NCOC shared that Pakistan has achieved the milestone of 50 million COVID vaccine doses; taking the total number of doses administered to 50,985,184.


More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam case: The trial hasn’t begun yet

Noor Mukadam case: The trial hasn’t begun yet
Karachi factory fire: Civic bodies pass the buck over allowing factory to operate on residential plot

Karachi factory fire: Civic bodies pass the buck over allowing factory to operate on residential plot
PDM's Fazl thinks the West should back Taliban in Afghanistan

PDM's Fazl thinks the West should back Taliban in Afghanistan
Essential for world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan, Qureshi tells UN chief

Essential for world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan, Qureshi tells UN chief
Interpol dismissed two red warrant requests against Husain Haqqani

Interpol dismissed two red warrant requests against Husain Haqqani

Sindh announces reopening of universities on August 30

Sindh announces reopening of universities on August 30
One terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

One terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Renowned educationist and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passes away

Renowned educationist and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passes away
Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner
'No favourites,' Army chief tells US envoy in detailed discussion on Afghanistan

'No favourites,' Army chief tells US envoy in detailed discussion on Afghanistan
IHC serves notices to Therapy Works' employees in Noor Mukadam case

IHC serves notices to Therapy Works' employees in Noor Mukadam case
Police ready sketch of man who harassed woman on rickshaw in Lahore

Police ready sketch of man who harassed woman on rickshaw in Lahore

Latest

view all