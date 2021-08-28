Coronavirus: Pakistan reports over 100 daily deaths for second time in August

At least 4,191 people test COVID positive, NCOC’s data reveals.

Active number of cases surge to 93,107.

Positivity rate stands at 6.83%.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 120 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, reporting over 100 deaths in a day after a gap of almost 15 days. The country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 12, 2021.

According to official data provided the by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nearly 4,200 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

As many as 4,191 people tested positive for the virus after 61,306 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC’s data. This bring the positivity rate to 6.83%.

The total number of active cases in the country have surged to 93,107 on August 28.





A total 1,029,930 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 120 fatalities, have risen to 25,535.

Pakistan’s total confirmed case count now stands at 1,148,572. Earlier on August 27, the NCOC shared that Pakistan has achieved the milestone of 50 million COVID vaccine doses; taking the total number of doses administered to 50,985,184.





