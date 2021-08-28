 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Web Desk

Sandra Oh admits ‘Grey Anatomy’ fame was ‘traumatizing’ for her

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Sandra Oh confessed that the fame that came with her Grey’s Anatomy character was “traumatic” for her
Sandra Oh confessed that the fame that came with her Grey’s Anatomy character was “traumatic” for her

American actor Sandra Oh is looking back at her time spent on Grey’s Anatomy and how it was ‘traumatizing’ for her.

During an interview on NBC News’ Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Killing Eve star confessed that the fame that came with her Grey’s Anatomy character was “traumatic” for her.

“The reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy,” said Oh.

"So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real,” she went on to say, adding that prior to her getting professional help, she could not even go out because when she did, she had to hide herself in restaurants.

She further revealed that she eventually found a good therapist who helped her "manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

"You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no,” she added. 

