Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with Kanye West in wedding gown

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sparked reunion rumours after she shared her stunning photos with estranged husband Kanye West in wedding gown from his Donda listening party.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined Kanye West at his Donda listening party in Chicago on Thursday night, wearing a Balenciaga wedding outfit.

She posted the adorable photos with caption “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE”.

Kim captioned the other Instagram post simply as ‘Donda'.

The mother of four also shared the same adorable photos on her Twitter handle.

The social media posts and recreation of their wedding at Donda event have left Kim and Kanye’s fans speculating they have reunited.

Kanye West held the third listening party for Donda, his 10th studio album, which is named after his late mother recently.

Kardashian and Kanye West got married seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021.



The couple shares four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.