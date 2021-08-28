Twitter has plenty to say about Murtaza Wahab overseeing lane marking at Rashid Minhas Road

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab speaks to the press (L).

Newly appointed Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab shared pictures and updated his followers about the local government's initiative of marking lanes on important Karachi roads.

Twitter, however, was not pleased with the Karachi administrator for showcasing it as an achievement on the micro-blogging website.

"Lane marking has been carried out on main Rashid Minhas Road from NIPA to Millenium Mall & MA Jinnah Road #KarachiWorks," he tweeted.

Wahab's tweet received savage responses. Here are a few of them:



Baji Please wondered at the state of affairs of governance in Sindh when one has to highlight road markings as an achievement.

Yasir Wazir is not coming slow with the sarcasm.

Saffina Elahi took a dig at the PPP, saying winning the next general elections for the PPP "is now a reality".

One particular Twitter user compared former Karachi administrator Iftikhar Shallwani's Karachi beautification drive (which involved the use of flower pots as mere decorations) to Wahab's "lakeer".

Fasih Ur Rehman took a swipe at the Karachi administrator, commenting cheekily that lane markings will "take Karachi to the moon".

Ehtesham doesn't think lane markings are a significant achievement. And, he has an analogy to make that clear.

Gypsy hoped and prayed it wasn't Wahab's real account tweeting about the lane markings. Poor guy.

Wahab was appointed as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) administrator by the Local Government (LG) Department earlier this month.

Speaking about his new role, Wahab had said that he would ensure relations between the Sindh government and the local bodies would improve now, after being tense over the past couple of years.

"Even a little bit of change will make it clear to the masses as to what a Karachi administrator can or cannot do with the same set of laws and powers," he had explained.

He had challenged the assertion, supported many times by the PTI and the MQM, that the local bodies in Karachi are not empowered.



"If local government is not an empowered one [as critics say] then under which government does the District Municipal Corporations come?" he had asked.

"Whenever you take charge of any office, there are teething issues that come with it," he had said. "DMCs had powers but they outsourced their projects to the Solid Waste Management Board," he added.



The PPP leader had conceded that Sindh government had neglected Karachi's transport issues but promised to address the issue in the coming months.