Saturday Aug 28 2021
RM weighs in on BTS’s ‘lasting impact’ on ARMYs

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

RM recently weighed in on the ‘lasting impact’ BTS has had on ARMYs globally.

The singer highlighted it all during his interview with Billboard for their cover story.

There he detailed his dreams for BTS’ future and revealed just how he wishes for the group to be remembered in the future.

He also assured fans and was quoted saying, “When the dust settles and we come down for our pedestal, we’ll be able to tell.”

Needless to say, however, “At the moment, we’re standing in the eye of the cyclone. I don’t think we or anyone else can accurately say anything."

