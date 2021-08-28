Ind vs Eng: 'Too late' Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain says after dismissal

India's captain Virat Kohli walks off for 55 on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 28, 2021. — AFP

Ollie Robinson bowled a perfect line to Indian skipper Virat Kohli and sent him packing for 55, and later, England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.



Kohli, instead of defending the ball, padded it, which resulted in LBW, and a wicket for Robinson — and that is when the real collapse for India had started.

British commentator Nasser Hussain, after Kohli was regretting over playing the shot in that manner, said: "It's too late."

England's Ollie Robinson struck four times with the second new ball as the hosts thrashed India.

Resuming on an overnight score of 215-2, the visitors crashed to 278 all out before lunch, with the Indian middle-order once again failing miserably against the pace and guile of the England fast bowlers.

Cheteshwar Pujara (91) was the first to be dismissed, shouldering arms to a Robinson in-swinger that was given out leg before wicket on review, before captain Virat Kohli (55) edged one to Joe Root soon after completing his half-century.

Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal for 10 off James Anderson all but ended India's hopes of overhauling the England lead, with Ravindra Jadeja's late flourish of 30 offering some entertainment but eventually being in vain.

Robinson, who was named player of the match, finished with figures of 5-65, while Craig Overton chipped in with three wickets.

Kohli put the collapse down to scoreboard pressure, saying it was a tall order to come back into the game after conceding a huge first-innings lead.

"We did well to stay in the game yesterday, fight back as much as we could, and gave ourselves a chance. But the pressure today was outstanding from the England bowlers," he said.

— Additional input from Reuters