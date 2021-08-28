Lahore gang-rape victims identify suspects in judicial magistrate's presence

Victims identify the suspects in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

Anti-terrorism court directs police to produce suspects in court on August 30 to seek physical remand.

The victims of a gang-rape in Lahore's Chung area have identified two suspects arrested in the case, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest development in the case, the affected mother and her daughter identified the suspects in the presence of a judicial magistrate during an identity parade ordered by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer of the case presented a progress report before the trial court, requesting the court to remand the suspects into police custody.

At this, the ATC directed the police to produce the suspects in the court on August 30 to seek physical remand.



The incident

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice within the vicinity of the Lahore Development Authority Avenue on Sunday, August 22.

The harrowing incident came to light the next day, upon the arrest of the two men, allegedly involved in the offence.

A case against the arrested suspects was registered on the affected woman's behalf.

According to the police, the victims’ statement revealed that on their way to Lahore from Mailsi, they got off at the Thokar Niaz Beg Flyover at 11pm on Sunday, where they boarded a rickshaw to go to a relative's house in Officer's Colony, said the police.

However, the rickshaw driver allegedly drove them [victims] to a deserted place near LDA Avenue, raped them at gun point with his accomplice, and snatched their mobile phones and Rs15,000 cash.



