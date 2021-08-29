National Licensing Examination: Police pepper spray protesting medical students in Lahore

Photo showing students protesting the National Licensing Examination. Photo: File.

LAHORE: Police on Sunday used pepper spray to disperse medical students who were protesting against the National Licensing Examination (NLE) outside an examination centre in Lahore.

According to the protesters, the condition of five students deteriorated because of the pepper spray. They have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.



The medical students were holding a demonstration outside a centre in Lahore’s Garden Town against the National Licensing Examination (NLE), which has been made mandatory by the government.

Police baton-charge protesting doctors

On Friday, police had resorted to baton-charging doctors protesting against the National Licensing Exam (NLE) in Lahore as clashes broke out when they tried to enter the examination centre.

A few policemen had fallen to the ground as a result of the scuffles. The Pakistan Medical Commission had cancelled that day's paper in light of the situation.

"NLE exam scheduled in Lahore at Saphirre Hall has been rescheduled for Sunday, 29 August 2021, due to unavoidable reasons." a PMC announcement had said.

According to media reports, all graduates who are currently undergoing house job or ready for it must have to clear the NLE exam for their permanent registration.



Both MBBS and BDS students must have to clear the NLE for their permanent job and medical practice in Pakistan. The move has encountered opposition from the medical fraternity.

However, PMC had said that the results of the National Licensing Examination (NLE) will be announced on Sunday, August 29, due to rescheduling of an exam at one of the exam centres in Lahore.

The PMC had announced in July that exams for NLE will be carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC centres from August 20 to 27.