Sunday Aug 29 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Engin Altan’s wife shares stunning photos on 7th wedding anniversary

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared stunning photos with the husband as they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Neslisah turned to Instagram and posted the stunning PDA-filled photos with Engin.

In a lengthy post, Neslisah said “I remember the day we met, the moment when you proposed, the indescribable state of happiness when we held our children in our arms, and the moments that I can't count...”

She further said “You fill the best moments of my life, my love, and I'm looking forward to our new stories. Happy anniversary 2014 - (symbol for infinity) i love you so much @enginaltandzytn.”

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also shared a heartfelt note for his ‘darling’ wife Neslisah to wish her on the wedding anniversary.

He wrote the caption in Turkish which reads: “Happy wedding anniversary my darling” followed by a heart emoticon.

Engin Altan and Neslisah tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children five years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and three years old daughter Alara.

