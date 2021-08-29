 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos

Actor Nadia Jamil is making the most out of her Hunza vacation!

The Behad star, who jetted off to the Northern Areas of Pakistan last week, is now treating fans with her fun-filled and rejuvenating photos.

"Alive! And loving it Alhamdolillah Shukar Alhamdolillah!" captioned Jamil alongside a photo of herself rafting in the river. 

In another photo taken at Eagle's Next, Hunza, Jamil also invited love from fans as she posed with a cave.

"And I hugged and puffed my way up and found a little cave... Wooohoooooo!" she captioned with her photo.

In one of the photos, the 40-year-old also struck happy poses with a waterfall.

"Sooooo happy :)

The light is in me

The water runs through me...

I am mindful of what is keeping me alive.

Yet nothing is mine. I am just a traveling particle that belongs to my Rab," she joyfully wrote.

Jamil's inspiring photos come after her brave, year-long battle with breast cancer. The actor announced she is finally cancer-free in 2021.

