 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM aims revival of anti-govt movement with Karachi power show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is set to hold its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah today.

The anti-government Opposition alliance is reported to have made big arrangements at the rally venue, which include a 25-foot tall, 75-foot wide stage.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N member Prof Sajid Mir and Qaumi Watan Party's Aftab Khan Sherpao and are expected to address the gathering.

A separate area for women attendees has also been prepared, next to the stage.

There is currently a steady flow of participants arriving at the venue. Interestingly however, women attendees are no where to be found.

Stringent security measures are reported to be in place ahead of the rally with a large police presence, aside from the Razakar force.

The police contingent deployed at the venue includes 25 senior officers, 65 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 3,748 police personnel.

Women security personnel have also been stationed there, with 30 of the total 93 belonging to the Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police.

The police have encouraged people to report any suspicious activity immediately on the 15 police helpline.

Special arrangements have been made for the flow of traffic around the Bagh-e-Jinnah area.

A day earlier, Fazlur Rehman announced multiple anti-government rallies nationwide soon.

He said that a nationwide movement will be launched against the government and a white paper will be issued on the three-year performance of the government.

He said that PPP "stabbed PDM in the back", and has now become "a thing of the past".

Asked about the participation of women in the Karachi rally, the PDM chief said that women would come to the meeting and they would be given full protection and respect.



More From Pakistan:

Bilawal learned political trickery from Zardari: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Bilawal learned political trickery from Zardari: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan
Karachi receiving 'step-motherly treatment' from Centre: Shehbaz Sharif

Karachi receiving 'step-motherly treatment' from Centre: Shehbaz Sharif
Furnace oil worth Rs5-6m spills from Pakistan Railways freight train

Furnace oil worth Rs5-6m spills from Pakistan Railways freight train
Pakistan in red list over low testing and sequencing rates: UK govt

Pakistan in red list over low testing and sequencing rates: UK govt

Federal govt prohibits employees from using social media platforms

Federal govt prohibits employees from using social media platforms
Taliban say US will have 'no right' to carry out attacks in Afghanistan after Aug 31

Taliban say US will have 'no right' to carry out attacks in Afghanistan after Aug 31
Rawalpindi experiences heavy rains; water enters homes in low-lying areas

Rawalpindi experiences heavy rains; water enters homes in low-lying areas

NCOC expands COVID-19 restrictions to 27 cities

NCOC expands COVID-19 restrictions to 27 cities
PDM repeatedly failed despite running several movements since 2018: Shahbaz Gill

PDM repeatedly failed despite running several movements since 2018: Shahbaz Gill
National Licensing Examination: Police pepper spray protesting medical students in Lahore

National Licensing Examination: Police pepper spray protesting medical students in Lahore
Arshad Nadeem had decided not to participate in Tokyo Olympics, says medic

Arshad Nadeem had decided not to participate in Tokyo Olympics, says medic
Death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan exceeds 25,600

Death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan exceeds 25,600

Latest

view all