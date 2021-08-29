PDM aims revival of anti-govt movement with Karachi power show

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is set to hold its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah today.



The anti-government Opposition alliance is reported to have made big arrangements at the rally venue, which include a 25-foot tall, 75-foot wide stage.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N member Prof Sajid Mir and Qaumi Watan Party's Aftab Khan Sherpao and are expected to address the gathering.

A separate area for women attendees has also been prepared, next to the stage.

There is currently a steady flow of participants arriving at the venue. Interestingly however, women attendees are no where to be found.

Stringent security measures are reported to be in place ahead of the rally with a large police presence, aside from the Razakar force.

The police contingent deployed at the venue includes 25 senior officers, 65 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 3,748 police personnel.

Women security personnel have also been stationed there, with 30 of the total 93 belonging to the Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police.

The police have encouraged people to report any suspicious activity immediately on the 15 police helpline.

Special arrangements have been made for the flow of traffic around the Bagh-e-Jinnah area.

A day earlier, Fazlur Rehman announced multiple anti-government rallies nationwide soon.

He said that a nationwide movement will be launched against the government and a white paper will be issued on the three-year performance of the government.

He said that PPP "stabbed PDM in the back", and has now become "a thing of the past".

Asked about the participation of women in the Karachi rally, the PDM chief said that women would come to the meeting and they would be given full protection and respect.







